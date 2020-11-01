Woman in custody after fatally shooting boyfriend during argument

A 22-year-old woman is now in custody after fatally shooting her boyfriend early Sunday morning.

Detroit Police say it all unfolded in the 400 Block of Algonquin Street around 1:30. We’re told during an altercation that turned physical, the woman picked up a gun and shot her 32-year-old boyfriend. Police and medics made their way to the location, and the boyfriend was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken into custody and her weapon was recovered.

As of right now, police have not released any information on possible charges and the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

