Woman in stolen vehicle brake-checks Michigan State Police trooper, flees after causing crash

A woman in a stolen vehicle fled after causing a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper Friday in Lenawee County.

According to MSP, the 34-year-old woman start tailgating the trooper, who was in a fully marked patrol car, on M-50 near Downing Highway just after 7:30 p.m. She then started passing the trooper.

Police said the trooper slowed down to see if the driver was experiencing an emergency when she abruptly pulled in front of the trooper and braked, causing the trooper to crash into her.

After the crash, police said the woman fled into Monroe County. A Dundee police officer and a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy deployed stop sticks, and the woman pulled over when her tires deflated. She was arrested without further incident.

Police said the vehicle was stolen earlier that day. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.