Woman injured after jumping from window to flee Detroit apartment fire

Multiple residents of an apartment in Detroit that caught fire early Thursday morning were forced to jump out of windows to escape the blaze.

Fire crews from Detroit reported seeing flames from approximately 10 windows at an apartment complex on Riverview Street on the city's western edge.

According to the deputy fire chief, a woman and two kids who were forced to jump from the first floor managed to escape uninjured. But another woman fractured her ankle and injured her hip after she jumped.

Crews arrived around 3 a.m. after a 3 alarm fire was reported, indicating the blaze would require assistance from multiple teams to get it under control.

Deputy Chief Dave Fornell said their response time was hampered due to a car being parked in front of a fire hydrant. Once they managed to get it hooked up to a hose, they were able to knock down the fire quickly.

The woman who fractured her ankle, identified as a 54-year-old, was transported to the hospital.

Fornell also said a woman that was coming home drove up onto the grass near the apartment, which led to her vehicle catching on fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire since there was a lot of damage done to the apartment units.

A total of eight families including three children were staying at the complex.