Woman involved, not hurt in 4-car crash in Waterford switched lanes at last second

Police in Waterford are investigating a four-car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and critically injured her father Wednesday. Right now it's believed the driver at fault may have been drunk.

One of the women who survived the crash is sharing what she remembers about the crash.

Elizabeth Nester had just picked her daughter up from daycare when she was involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Highland and Airport roads.

"I'm not even sure exactly what vehicle ended up hitting us. It was like a bomb had gone off, or like, the noise itself was, it's unexplainable. It did shake our van a little bit. There was some smoke and parts all over the place and squealing tires," she said.

Nestor's car was hit, police say, after a 28-year-old man allegedly driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Inside the Equinox were a man and his 6-year-old daughter. Their vehicle was hit so hard that it hit the one in front of them, a Ford Fusion, driven by the man's wife and the girl's mother.

The 6-year-old girl was killed.

"She just seemed to be in complete shock at that point," Nester said. "As a mother myself, I can't even imagine the heartache and the pain they are going through. I wish them nothing but the best."

Police say moments before the crash happened, they were getting calls about a Sonata driving recklessly in the area. The crash is under investigation.

"Preliminarily, there is the suspicion of the possibility of alcohol being involved," said Waterford Twp. Police Lt. Scott Good.

Police say the 28-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The 6-year-old's mother received minor injuries and the girl's father is hospitalized in critical condition right now.

Nester says she doesn't know why, but, seconds before the collision she did something that took her out of harm's way.

"I was in that lane. I switched lanes into where my car ended up being on the left before the lane changed and I don't know why I did or what had caused me to switch lanes, but that could've been us. That could've been my daughter."

She and her daughter weren't hurt but they are certainly shaken up.

"It's definitely something you don't want to witness."