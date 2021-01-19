Woman killed, 10-year-old shot in both legs in southwest Detroit

article

Detroit Police said a woman was shot and killed and a 10-year-old was seriously injured after being shot in both legs Tuesday afternoon in southwest Detroit.

Police said a 44-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Ethel and Downing. A 10-year-old was also shot in both legs and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the woman's brother, she was visiting from Ohio for a family member's birthday and was driving with her son when she and her car were shot up.

According to police, they're searching for four Black men who drove away in a Chrysler 300 with a partial plate of 413.

FOX 2 crews on the scene said a dark SUV had multiple gunshots in it.

The nature of what led to the shooting is not known at this time.

The woman's son has been stabilized at the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Check back to this story for more updates as information is available.