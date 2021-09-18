Woman killed by car while crossing Woodward

On Sept. 17, a 39-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car while walking through a crosswalk in Birmingham.

At around 9:15pm, the woman was crossing Southbound Woodward at Brown Street in the crosswalk. The traffic signal did not tell her to cross, and a vehicle driving through a green traffic light hit the pedestrian.

Police and fire crew responded to the accident where the woman, a resident of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24 year-old driver was said to have immediately stopped at the scene and has fully cooperated with police during their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the Birmingham Police Department at (248)530-1889.