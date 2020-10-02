Woman killed in hit-and-run in Shelby Twp. late Thursday night

The Shelby Township Police Department is looking for a car that hit a woman as she was walking near 23 Mile and Schoenherr late Thursday night and then drove off from the scene.

According to police, they were called around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday to a hit-and-run near the intersection.

Shelby Township Police said the 21-year-old woman was walking across Schoenherr Road when a car driving north hit the woman and then kept driving. Police said the woman died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police did not indicate if they have a suspect vehicle at this time.

The police department is looking for anyone who may have been in the area or may have information about the accident to contact the Shelby Twp. Police Department at 586-731-2121 ext. 3 or submit a secure tip via the Crimewatch platform.