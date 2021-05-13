Woman needs help after tree falls on elderly mother's Detroit home

Last summer a tree fell on Ingrid Thompson's mother's Detroit home.

Thompson said she paid a crew to move the tree off of the house, but that's all she could afford so the tree is still there.

Her mother has Alzheimer’s and dementia, so Thompson and her daughter care for her. She said it is a lot of stress to be under.

"It's [the tree] attracting animals, people, trash, rodents -- it’s just an eyesore," Thompson said. "I just hate for her to see this down like this."

Thompson said she hopes someone can remove the tree.

"It would mean the world to me and my mom, it really would. I would really appreciate it, very grateful and thankful," Thompson said.

If you can help remove the tree and debris, contact FOX 2 and we will put you in touch with Thompson.