Woman says she shot at person who drove at her after I-94 hit-and-run; police find no evidence of crash

A St. Clair Shores woman claims she shot at a driver who drove at her after hitting her on I-94 on Friday night. However, evidence refutes her crash claim.

The 44-year-old woman told police that she was on the westbound side of the freeway near I-75 in Detroit when someone rear-ended her around 10:50 p.m. She told police that both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder after the crash. However, when she tried to contact the other driver, they allegedly drove at her.

The woman, who is a CPL holder, said she pulled out her gun and fired one shot at the front of the vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers confiscated her gun, which had a shell casing sticking out of the ejection port.

Police were able to track down the other driver, a 24-year-old Detroit woman. They found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the hood of her vehicle. However, there was no crash damage.

Police plan to submit a report to the prosecutor's office.

"Owning a firearm is a great responsibility. Being a concealed pistol license holder makes that even greater." MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Great job by our troops to look beyond the initial call. We were lucky that this suspect did not kill someone firing a gun on the freeway."