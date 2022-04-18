Woman sentenced to 20+ years in prison for murder on Michigan Indian Reservation

A Michigan woman was sentenced to 250 months in prison Monday in connection with the November 2020 murder of another woman.

Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert, 22, of Blanchard, went to the victim's home on Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant and stabbed her to death.

"My office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this case," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "It is our sincerest hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice to the victim’s family and friends."

Authorities said the victim was Indian. Gilbert is not.

"The FBI is committed to serving and protecting members of the Native American community – especially when they are victimized on Tribal land," said Special Agent in Charge James A. Tarasca of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "I would like to thank the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs for their partnership during this investigation."

Gilbert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year.