Woman sentenced to prison for carjacking postal worker in Detroit

A woman will spend two years in prison for carjacking a Detroit postal worker in 2021.

Authorities say Sadie Lakisha Hawkins pulled the victim from her United States Postal Service van in the12600 block of Monte Vista on April 14, 2021, and stole the vehicle.

Hawkins was arrested the next day, and charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile and unarmed robbery. She was convicted of the vehicle theft charge.