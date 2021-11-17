Woman shot and killed after dropping kids at school, police seek suspect

A Detroit mother shot and killed after dropping her kids off to school Wednesday. The gunman is still at large.

Police are looking for David Hammond, 45, who police say killed her after her two children were taken to school. He’s considered armed, dangerous, and a person of interest in the deadly shooting of the woman in front of her home on Detroit’s east side.

"As she pulled into her driveway, she was approached by a suspect, from behind by a suspect, and shot to death in her driveway," said Detroit Police Chief James White.

It happened in the 16900 block of Carlisle Street, where loved ones consoled each other in the wake of the tragedy and neighbors watched in disbelief as Detroit police gathered evidence.

Investigators haven’t said why this happened, but say Hammond had a relationship with the victim.

"They had a relationship, they dated for about nine months is the information we received," said Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, Major Crimes. "And there was some turmoil from that."

David Hammond

"There’s a family that’s grieving - unspeakable grief due to this incident," White said. "To the victim's family, we’re going to do everything possible."

Hammond’s court records reveal a long criminal past, which includes arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.

Police are actively looking for David Hammond. If you have any information, police want to hear from you immediately (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous.