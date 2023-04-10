Woman tried making off with $350 worth of tequila and ice cream at Bloomfield Township grocery store

Bloomfield Township police are looking for the woman behind an attempted theft at an international grocery store this weekend.

Officers were dispatched to Nino Salvaggio's Saturday night after receiving reports of a retail fraud that had occurred.

According to a release from police, a woman had tried making off with five bottles of tequila and two boxes of Haagen Dazs ice cream.

The total value of the items equates to about $353.16.

Police were told the woman tried concealing the items in a backpack before staff at the grocery store were alerted to the attempted theft. They became aware after the stores' alarm was sounded.

The suspect was confronted outside the store before fleeing the scene. She left the backpack after running away.

The case is still under investigation and police ask anyone that knows the woman to call (248) 433-7755