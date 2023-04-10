Jeep knocks Detroit home off foundation after crash

The driver of a Jeep was taken away in a stretcher after colliding with the side of a home on Detroit's east side.

The impact of the crash was enough to lodge the Jeep under the house, knocking it off its foundation. According to authorities, the Jeep may be the only thing holding the home up.

The incident happened in the 8800 block of Charlevoix Street Monday morning.

It's unclear what kind of injuries the driver sustained, but first responders needed to cut them from the crashed vehicle to free them.

The owners of the home are shaken from the experience. They were in the process of renovating the home and had only moved in six days ago.

It's unclear how the Jeep lost control, but it could have been going the wrong way down Charlevoix when it crashed.