Woman wanted after pointing gun at Detroit club security guards

Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at security guards who were escorting her out of a Detroit club last month.

Security at Club Celebrity on Plymouth and Mark Twain were removing the woman from the business just before 1:15 a.m. March 19. Police said the woman became angry with security and pointed a handgun at them before fleeing in a white Ford Fusion with tinted windows, a sunroof, and black rims.

(Photo: Detroit police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.