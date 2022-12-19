Woman wanted for shooting man in Detroit Police precinct parking lot

article

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a woman they said shot a man in the parking lot of the city's east side on Monday.

Police said the woman wanted shot a man in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct on Gratiot Ave.

Detroit Police released a photo of a woman they're searching for as well as the car she's believed to be driving. The photo appears to be a driver's license photo but police did not release the woman's name.

According to police, the shooting was a domestic situation and the woman shot the man as he walked into the 9th precinct.

The man was hospitalized after being shot.

The woman is driving a 2014 Ford Fusion with the Michigan plate EFA 7326.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or 1-800-Speak-Up.