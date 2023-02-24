Woman who fled to Thailand for fatal hit-and-run of MSU student extradited to U.S.

The Oakland County woman charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old college student before fleeing the country has returned to the U.S.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson was taken into federal custody after being extradited from Thailand, the FBI confirmed to FOX 2 Friday.

She had her initial court appearance in San Francisco and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Feb. 28. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which is the lead agency investigating the death of Ben Kable, could not confirm Howson's return to the U.S.

Howson was named in a criminal complaint as primary suspect in the deadly crash on Jan. 1. She allegedly struck Kable, 20, who was home for Christmas Break. He was enrolled at Michigan State University at the time.

Howson was reported to having fled the country on Feb. 8. She was later seen in an appearance alongside Thai authorities, saying she planned to come back to Oakland County and appear in court.

The most recent update came Feb. 15.

She was charged with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, which comes with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She also faces state charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death.