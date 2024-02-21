Woman who slammed 10-year-old's head into Somerset Mall display case pleads guilty

article

A woman who police say slammed a 10-year-old girl's head into a display case at Somerset Mall last month pleaded guilty to assault.

Reanna Valentine, 25, of Detroit, will be sentenced next month after her recent plea.

The victim and the group were walking through the food court on Jan. 12 when an unknown woman forcefully grabbed the girl's head and pushed her into a glass display. Police described the attack as appearing to be "unprovoked and for no apparent reason."

"That woman came up and hit my head against the glass," victim Sophia Simpson said after the assault. "I started crying, and then she turns around, she starts laughing at me, and then she puts on her mask and runs away."

Valentine was caught when she returned to the Troy mall the next day.