Woman who sparked fight over mask that led to guard's shooting death arraigned on murder charges

The Flint woman who police said sparked the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard when she refused to wear a mask and sent her husband and son inside has been arraigned on murder charged.

Sharmel Teague, 45, was arraigned in Genesee County on first degree murder charges for the death of Calvin Munerlyn.

According to the prosecutor's office, Teague was shopping at Family Dollar without a mask when Munerlyn, a guard at the store, told her she needed to put one on.

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton says Munerlyn got into an argument with the woman when he told he she needed to wear a face mask while inside the store.

It is required to wear a mask when in an enclosed public space, per Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order issued on April 24 to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Authorities say Teague began yelling at Munerlyn and spit at him. He then told her to leave and told an employee not to serve her.

The woman left the store and a short time later her husband and her son went to the store and confronted the security guard. Her son, identified as Ramonyea Bishop, 23, is believed to be the one who shot and killed Munerlyn. Police said he pulled out a gun and shot Munerlyn in the back of the head.

When police arrived around 2:15, he was unconscious and bleeding when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

"From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor's Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers," prosecutor Leyton said in a news release. He called the death senseless and tragic.

Teague, Bishop, and Teague's husband, Larry Teague, are all charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Bishop is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and Larry is facing other weapons charges and one count of violating the governor's executive order.

Police are still looking for Larry Teague and Bishop.

If you know where they are you're asked to call 911.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Calvin, with a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for his funeral. On Tuesday at noon, there was over $200,000 in the account.