Woman's body found in a field on Detroit's east side; police investigating
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a field Saturday on Detroit's east side.
The body of a woman was discovered in a field in the area of Lenox Street and E Canfield Street, south of Warren Avenue, according to police.
Police have no other information on the incident at this time.
