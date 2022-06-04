Expand / Collapse search

Woman's body found in a field on Detroit's east side; police investigating

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Rahbany
Crime and Public Safety
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a field Saturday on Detroit's east side.

The body of a woman was discovered in a field in the area of Lenox Street and E Canfield Street, south of Warren Avenue, according to police.

Police have no other information on the incident at this time.

