Woman's body found in Westland storage unit after Van Buren Township murder

A woman's body was found in a Westland storage unit after she was killed Sunday in Van Buren Township, police said.

According to police, a 32-year-old man killed the woman at Westlake Apartments before moving her body.

When police went to the apartment, they discovered the murder scene but noted that the victim's body wasn't there. Police had the name of a suspect, a Van Buren man, and located him in Monroe County.

A search warrant was executed at a storage unit in Westland, where police found the 31-year-old victim's body.

An investigation is ongoing, police said, and officials are in the process of notifying the victim's family.