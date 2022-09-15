Women charged after Michigan State Police recruiting tent stolen during Traverse City Cherry Fest

article

Two women after facing charges after authorities say they stole a Michigan State Police recruiting tent from the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

Related: Map swaps barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout

Police said they received tips that led them to 29-year-old Brittany Susan Frick and 26-year-old Allison Taylor Pardo after posting a video of the women walking away with the tent early July 6.

Both women had lived in Kalkaska, but recently moved to Rapid City. Police went to the home on Aug. 22 and informed Pardo of the arrest warrant. She posted bond. Frick was not home. When informed of the warrant for her arrest the next day, she also posted bond.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Both women are charged with misdemeanor larceny $200 or more but less than $1,000.