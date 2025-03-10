Women's hockey in Detroit: PWHL coming to Little Caesars Arena this weekend

article

The Brief PWHL teams New York Sirens and Minnesota Frost will play in Detroit on Sunday. Tickets start at $26. Fans can also catch the teams' practices for free Saturday morning at Little Caesars Arena.



Though Detroit doesn't have its own Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), you can catch the women in action this weekend at Little Caesars Arena.

The New York Sirens will face the Minnesota Frost in Detroit on Sunday night as part of the Takeover Tour. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m., following the Detroit Red Wings, who play at 1 p.m. that day.

Tickets for the night matchup start at $26. Get PWHL tickets here.

Ahead of the game, fans can visit Little Caesars Arena at 11 a.m. Saturday to watch the PWHL teams practice for free. This is limited to 300 people, with the first 50 people receiving a meet-and-greet and interview opportunity with New York players, and the next 50 receiving the same with Minnesota players.

Fans planning to attend Saturday's practice can enter LCA at the BELFOR Entrance.