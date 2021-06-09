Wrong-way driver on I-94 killed in Romulus after head-on crash

article

The man behind a car traveling the wrong way on the freeway early Wednesday morning was killed after crashing into another car head-on in Romulus.

Michigan State Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. of a wrong-way driver from Romulus dispatch.

Later reports detailed the man had crashed head-on into another car, seriously injuring two people in the process.

The suspect driver was identified as a 42-year-old man. Police believe alcohol was a factor.

He also had his license suspended at the time of the crash.

He was driving a 1973 Buick when he struck a 2021 Kia.

The victims, a 19-year-old male driver and a 22-year-old female passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is pending a review of a medical examiner's report.

Lanes that were closed were reopened around 7:30 a.m.