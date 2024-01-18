Wrong-way driver who crashed on Lodge freeway was impaired, had loaded handgun without permit

An impaired driver that 911 callers said was traveling the wrong way on the freeway was arrested after police found a loaded firearm in his car.

The suspect driver was lodged in the Oakland County jail on Tuesday morning after they crashed on the Lodge Freeway.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 16 when the Detroit Regional Communication Center got a call about a single-vehicle crash, Michigan State Police said. That was before calls came into the center reporting a driver who crashed had been traveling the wrong way on the freeway.

A search for the suspect eventually located the disabled vehicle in the center lane of the northbound Lodge without a tire in Southfield.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Farmington, was observed acting impaired, prompting troopers to administer a sobriety test. The driver failed the test and was placed under arrest.

During a search for the man, they found a loaded 9 mm magazine. Police later searched the vehicle and found a Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 Pistol in the center console. Adding to the potential charges the man could face was the discovery he had a revoked concealed pistol license.

He was taken to the jail for prosecutor review.