WWE SummerSlam coming to Ford Field in Detroit in 2023

One of professional wrestling's premier summer events is coming to Detroit.

SummerSlam is coming to Ford Field this August, WWE announced Tuesday. It's the first time a wrestling event has been held in Detroit in 14 years when WrestleMania came to town.

Tickets for the marquee event go on sale April 14, WWE.com reported. Fans can find pre-sale information here.

"We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan," said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

The executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission applauded the city for landing the major event.

"Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments," said Dave Beachnau. "Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience."