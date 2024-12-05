From Southgate to Woodhaven, then Trenton and Riverview, and finally in Huron Township, one suspected drunk driver led downriver police on a blistering chase Wednesday night.

But before the driver was arrested, a woman claiming he was trying to run her off the road had flagged down police, concerned for her safety.

"She pointed out toward a truck and she said ‘this guy is following me, he’s trying to run me off the road and kill me,'" said police chief Archie Hamilton. "So the officers immediately went to stop the truck."

Hamilton oversees police operations in Wyandotte, where the chase started on 23rd Street near Maple. Hitting speeds over 100 mph on side streets through southern Wayne County, the police dash cam showed the dangerous chase.

But even after the chase ended, police still had an arrest to make - and their chase suspect wasn't planning on going down easily.

"Actually locked himself in the vehicle, put it into reverse, which is extremely dangerous," Hamilton said.

The chief continued, saying "the suspect actually collided with a parked car. The officers had to smash the window, extract him from the vehicle. He spit blood in an officer’s face and wildly resisted arrest."

It took multiple agencies to wrangle the driver, identified as a 38-year-old man that police believe was highly intoxicated. He's now in Wyandotte Jail, awaiting charges.

Meanwhile, Hamilton sees the latest case as justification for a new law that requires mandatory prison time for those caught fleeing and eluding.

"What an amazing job these police officers did. This individual like so many others think they're going to get a pass," said Hamilton.