Wyandotte police offering free active shooter response training to citizens

The Wyandotte Police Department is offering free active shooter response training to citizens next week.

The classes will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and 20 at the police department.

The training includes information on how to survive an active shooter event. They will be taught by Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton and Chief Brian Zalewski.

All people 18 and older are welcome, and you do not need to be a Wyandotte resident to attend. You must RSVP.

RSVP by emailing lallen@wyandottemi.gov or calling 734-324-4424.