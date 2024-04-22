Wyandotte Restaurant Week: Where to eat and drink while supporting local eateries

article

Numerous eateries are offering specials this week for the annual Wyandotte Restaurant Week.

From now through Saturday, eat out and enjoy deals at participating restaurants.

Restaurant week deals:

Sports Bar and Grill

Special menu item: Jalapeño Grilled Cheese served with tomato bisque

Specialty drink: Wildflower Collins made with Empress 1908 gin, lavender bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup topped with soda and garnished with dried lavender

Nanna’s Kitchen

Buy 2 dinners get a free dessert

10% off total bill $30 or more after 11am, excludes free dessert offer

Offered 11am-close Monday-Friday

The Iron Gate

Tasting Menu & Drink Specials

Reservations suggested

Whiskeys on the Water

Special Menu Options

Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times

Frank’s Pizza

Special Menu Options/Drink Specials

Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times

Joe Hamburgers

Food and drink specials TBD

The Vault on First

Free Appetizer with purchase of two entrees. Lunch or Dinner

Bottle of House wine with purchase of two entrees for $16.00

Reservations suggested

Grand Dad’s Bar

Happy Hour specials daily 3-6pm include $5 Tito’s cocktails, $3.50 White Claw varieties, $6 Margaritas, & $6 Moscow Mule cocktails. Along with a different special each evening after 6pm

Monday Wing Night: 75 cent wings & $3 Mexican beer

Tuesday Pint Night: $4 all pints of beer

Wednesday Cocktail & Martini Night: $6.50 Signature cocktails

Thursday Mule Night: $6.50 Mule cocktail varieties

Friday Dirty Martini Night: $6.50 Dirty Martinis choose vodka or gin

Saturday Long Island Night: $7 Long Island cocktails

Sunday Weekend Cap: $4 select pints of beer

Saturday & Sunday enjoy $4 Mimosas & $6 Bloody Mary’s from Noon till 3pm

Happy Hour specials daily 3-6pm and Different nightly specials

Wyandotte Beer Co

15% off total bill when you present the Wyandotte Beer Co page from the Wyandotte Today magazine

Yogurt Co

$6 small fill up cup frozen yogurt

Bobcat Bonnie's

Offering Throwback Menu items

Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times

Tequilas Mexican Restaurant

Showcasing authentic Mexican dishes