Wyandotte Restaurant Week: Where to eat and drink while supporting local eateries

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 22, 2024 12:19pm EDT
Menu items Bobcat Bonnies is offering during Restaurant Week (Photo: Jill Bamrick/Bobcat Bonnie’s)

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Numerous eateries are offering specials this week for the annual Wyandotte Restaurant Week.

From now through Saturday, eat out and enjoy deals at participating restaurants.

Restaurant week deals:

Sports Bar and Grill  

Special menu item: Jalapeño Grilled Cheese served with tomato bisque  
Specialty drink: Wildflower Collins made with Empress 1908 gin, lavender bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup topped with soda and garnished with dried lavender  

Nanna’s Kitchen  

Buy 2 dinners get a free dessert   
10% off total bill $30 or more after 11am, excludes free dessert offer  
Offered 11am-close Monday-Friday  

The Iron Gate  

Tasting Menu & Drink Specials  
Reservations suggested  

Whiskeys on the Water  

Special Menu Options  

Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times  

Frank’s Pizza  

Special Menu Options/Drink Specials  
Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times  

Joe Hamburgers  

Food and drink specials TBD  

The Vault on First  

Free Appetizer with purchase of two entrees. Lunch or Dinner  
Bottle of House wine with purchase of two entrees for $16.00  
Reservations suggested  

Grand Dad’s Bar  

Happy Hour specials daily 3-6pm include $5 Tito’s cocktails, $3.50 White Claw varieties, $6 Margaritas, & $6 Moscow Mule cocktails. Along with a different special each evening after 6pm

Monday Wing Night: 75 cent wings & $3 Mexican beer 
Tuesday Pint Night: $4 all pints of beer
Wednesday Cocktail & Martini Night: $6.50 Signature cocktails
Thursday Mule Night: $6.50 Mule cocktail varieties
Friday Dirty Martini Night: $6.50 Dirty Martinis choose vodka or gin
Saturday Long Island Night: $7 Long Island cocktails
Sunday Weekend Cap: $4 select pints of beer
Saturday & Sunday enjoy $4 Mimosas & $6 Bloody Mary’s from Noon till 3pm  
Happy Hour specials daily 3-6pm and Different nightly specials  

Wyandotte Beer Co  

15% off total bill when you present the Wyandotte Beer Co page from the Wyandotte Today magazine 

Yogurt Co  

$6 small fill up cup frozen yogurt  

Bobcat Bonnie's

Offering Throwback Menu items
Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times

Tequilas Mexican Restaurant

Showcasing authentic Mexican dishes

