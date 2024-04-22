Wyandotte Restaurant Week: Where to eat and drink while supporting local eateries
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Numerous eateries are offering specials this week for the annual Wyandotte Restaurant Week.
From now through Saturday, eat out and enjoy deals at participating restaurants.
Restaurant week deals:
Sports Bar and Grill
Special menu item: Jalapeño Grilled Cheese served with tomato bisque
Specialty drink: Wildflower Collins made with Empress 1908 gin, lavender bitters, lemon juice, simple syrup topped with soda and garnished with dried lavender
Nanna’s Kitchen
Buy 2 dinners get a free dessert
10% off total bill $30 or more after 11am, excludes free dessert offer
Offered 11am-close Monday-Friday
The Iron Gate
Tasting Menu & Drink Specials
Reservations suggested
Whiskeys on the Water
Special Menu Options
Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times
Frank’s Pizza
Special Menu Options/Drink Specials
Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times
Joe Hamburgers
Food and drink specials TBD
The Vault on First
Free Appetizer with purchase of two entrees. Lunch or Dinner
Bottle of House wine with purchase of two entrees for $16.00
Reservations suggested
Grand Dad’s Bar
Happy Hour specials daily 3-6pm include $5 Tito’s cocktails, $3.50 White Claw varieties, $6 Margaritas, & $6 Moscow Mule cocktails. Along with a different special each evening after 6pm
Monday Wing Night: 75 cent wings & $3 Mexican beer
Tuesday Pint Night: $4 all pints of beer
Wednesday Cocktail & Martini Night: $6.50 Signature cocktails
Thursday Mule Night: $6.50 Mule cocktail varieties
Friday Dirty Martini Night: $6.50 Dirty Martinis choose vodka or gin
Saturday Long Island Night: $7 Long Island cocktails
Sunday Weekend Cap: $4 select pints of beer
Saturday & Sunday enjoy $4 Mimosas & $6 Bloody Mary’s from Noon till 3pm
Happy Hour specials daily 3-6pm and Different nightly specials
Wyandotte Beer Co
15% off total bill when you present the Wyandotte Beer Co page from the Wyandotte Today magazine
Yogurt Co
$6 small fill up cup frozen yogurt
Bobcat Bonnie's
Offering Throwback Menu items
Reservations not required but call first for wait times during peak dining times
Tequilas Mexican Restaurant
Showcasing authentic Mexican dishes