Wynter Cole-Smith: Police report details Rashad Trice's violent past

Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith last week, allegedly threatened to kill the girl's father because he was jealous of him, according to a police report.

According to police, Trice kidnapped 2-year-old Wynter from a Lansing apartment on July 2. He was caught July 3 after fleeing police and crashing a car that he allegedly stole. When he was caught, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

Wynter's body was found the night of July 5 in a Detroit alley after phone location data led investigators to that area.

In May 2021 Trice allegedly threatened to kill a man because he was jealous. The police report obtained by FOX is redacted regarding whom that person is, but it is believed to be the father of Wynter.

Suspect Rashad Trice

Trice, who was armed at the time, made that alleged threat during a fight with Wynter's mother. According to the police report, he also allegedly pushed Wynter's mother while she was holding the baby. The woman told police she fell into a lamp and almost tripped when pushed.

At the time, Trice and Wynter's mother had been dating for about a month. They were broken up when Trice allegedly kidnapped Wynter.

Trice is facing assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, unlawful driving away, and felonious assault charges, along with federal charges of kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death stemming from the kidnapping.

At the time of the kidnapping, Trice was on probation for assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, assault with a dangerous weapon, and fleeing police stemming from an August 2021 arrest, according to records.