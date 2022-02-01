'You took my family away': Macomb County mother killed by suspected distracted driver

Police believe a driver was distracted when she ran a red light Jan. 21, causing a crash that killed a mother from Fraser.

Katie Rice, 15, was driving on a learner's permit when a woman crashed into her at 15 Mile and Hayes in Sterling Heights, killing her mother, 55-year-old Luann Pinks.

Luann Pinks

The driver from Clinton Township who ran the red light had a baby in her vehicle.

"She shouldn't have been fixing her baby seat. She should've done that before she got in the car," Katie Rice said.

Pinks' other child, Josh, was in the back seat. Josh, 34, is fully disabled and relied on his mother's care.

"Joshua has to be in a home for the rest of his life, and he was walking before this. I had a family before this. Why would you do this?" said Pinks' significant other, Randall Rice. "I'm very (expletive) off. I mean you took my family away."

Attorney David Femmininio said that Josh is still in the hospital with severe injuries. Once he gets out, the family is not sure how they're going to handle it.

"If it wasn't for her friends, I can't go on. I can't, you know what I mean. Because I can't do this by myself. I need help," Randall Rice said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.