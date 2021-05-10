Young mom gunned down on Mother's Day weekend trying to help friend, police say

South Fulton police are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a young mother when she tried to help a friend.

Family members and South Fulton Police tell us 23-year-old Selena Dukes went to the old Sandtown Vista Apartments, now The Slate, to help a friend. They were picking up the friend's baby from the father when police say the parents got in an argument.

Police say Dukes got involved by trying to diffuse the situation.

Officers and the family say that is when 33-year-old Diante Gore retrieved a gun and allegedly used it, shooting the young mother in the chest in the apartment parking lot.

The fatal blow is disturbing to many.

"There's definitely a better way to solve problems. Communication is key in any situation. Again I have been a victim of domestic violence and when you are passionate about something when you have that passion you have got to step away," resident Camille Watts suggested.

Candles mark the spot where young mother Selena Dukes was killed.

We talked to one resident who heard the fatal shot.

"I just heard a shot, one shot," they said.

Many South Fulton residents want Gore to surrender.

"Turn yourself in. You know what you did was wrong. You absolutely know you did wrong. There is nothing about that -that is right. You took a life," Watts concluded.

South Fulton police say suspect Gore will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

