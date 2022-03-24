Mom of three killed in single car crash on I-96 in Detroit

article

Michigan State troopers were dispatched last night, to a one-car crash on I-96 and Davison, in Detroit.

Diamond Henry, a 29-year-old mom of three, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

When troopers arrived, they found a rolled-over passenger vehicle, with Henry trapped inside and unresponsive.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), speed is a factor in the crash.

During the investigation, troopers noticed infant clothing in the vehicle. MSP canine units were contacted and conducted a sweep of the area, confirming the driver was the only person in the vehicle. The next of kin has been notified.