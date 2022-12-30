Youth pastor sex assault investigation leads to arrest of a second suspect

article

An investigation into sex assaults by a youth pastor at a Port Huron church led to the arrest of a second suspect last week.

David Shagena was a youth leader at The River Church when minors came forward alleging him of inappropriate behavior, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Shagena was arraigned Dec. 24 on a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and three other counts of crimes against minors. He was given a $10,000 bond, which he has since posted and has been released.

According to the sheriff's office, Shagena's name was brought up while authorities were investigating another former youth pastor, William Stefan Wahl.

Wahl is now serving a prison sentence after he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure, distributing explicit content to a minor, and using a computer for a crime, according to records.