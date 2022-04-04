Ypsi-Ann Arbor Fowling Warehouse opens; grand opening celebration planned for later this month

article

The newest Fowling Warehouse location is now open for business.

After a year of teasing the new venue on social media, the Ypsi-Ann Arbor Fowling Warehouse in Ypsilanti Township had a soft opening over the weekend. A grand opening is planned for April 14-19.

It includes food, a full bar, and of course fowling. But, what is fowling? It is a combination of football and bowling where a football is thrown at pins.

The Ypsi-AA location is the sixth Fowling Warehouse nationwide. The first one opened in Hamtramck in 2014. Grand Rapids also has a Fowling Warehouse.

The new Fowling Warehouse is at 3050 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti Township, just east of Ann Arbor.

It's closed on Mondays, open from 4-11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, noon to midnight on Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.