Ypsilanti activists call for medical release of Huron Valley Prison inmate

The Brief The family of inmate Krystal Clark demanded the MDOC move her to another facility and step up her medical care. Clark’s family says black mold inside the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility has been making her sick for years.



More pressure has been placed on a Ypsilanti area women’s prison to make changes after four inmates have died in the last two months. It has prompted the family of one inmate to demand a relocation. They’ve even hired a lawyer.

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The family of Krystal Clark held a press conference with their attorney this afternoon, demanding the MDOC move her to another facility and step up her medical care.

Clark’s family says black mold inside the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility has been making her sick for years. Her family says she’s 11 months away from being released, but they want her moved to another location in the meantime after a fourth inmate died there just a few days ago. That makes it four inmate deaths in just two months.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says the deaths are being investigated but deny the claims of toxic mold. Still, Clark’s family is demanding action.

"Now public reports have cited and the motion indicates that four women incarcerated at WHV have died since May 13th," said Attorney Shiraz Khan. "Those deaths are deeply troubling and they warrant transparency, careful scrutiny and careful attention to the serious health concerns at the facility. We are not here to speculate about the cause of those deaths, but four deaths in less than two months are troubling and cannot be ignored."

The other side:

The Michigan Department of Corrections is hitting back tonight. In a statement they say:

"Allegations contained in the recent court filings are not supported by the medical evidence or facts known to the department. Ms. Clark continues to receive ongoing medical care/treatment from qualified healthcare providers consistent with her medical needs. All incarcerated individuals receive a consistent community standard of care that includes regular health and wellness screenings, preventative care, access to onsite medical staff, prescription medications, and outside specialists and emergency services when needed."

State Corrections officials also say they released the findings of independent environmental testing that confirms there to be no "dangerous systemic black or toxic mold conditions" in the prison.

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