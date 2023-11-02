Ypsilanti man found guilty of 2015 rape of incapacitated woman

The reopening of a cold case rape led to a conviction against an Ypsilanti man.

A judge found Lewis Smith, 39, guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct this week.

Authorities say Lewis raped a woman who was physically helpless while under the influence of heroin in 2015. The woman was administering the drug to herself in Smith's vehicle before he carried her into a nearby home and raped her. The victim woke up to Smith on top of her restraining her neck, authorities said.

Related article

The victim suffered injuries to her cervix, thighs, and neck, and endured years of mental anguish, authorities said.

"This conviction, secured by the talented investigators and prosecutors of the Washtenaw SAKI unit, demonstrates sexual predators can and will be held accountable regardless of the circumstance and struggles of our victims," said Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel. "Our SAKI (Washtenaw County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative) teams across the state continue to prove this to survivors."