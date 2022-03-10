Ypsilanti man in critical condition after suspect vehicle follows him off Davison Freeway, shoots him

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting of a 61-year-old man who was admitted to Henry Ford Hospital after being injured Wednesday evening.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center got a call from Detroit police about a shooting victim at the hospital around 7 p.m.

The incident took place in Highland Park near the Davison service drive and Oakland Avenue.

A preliminary investigation by police found the victim, identified as an Ypsilanti man, was driving westbound on the Davison Freeway when he and a passenger observed a silver-colored SUV following them.

The victim, traveling in a Honda Odyssey, exited the freeway at Oakland.

While in the intersection, an unknown person fired several rounds into the victim's car, striking the man multiple times.

MORE: 16 people from Michigan and Ohio sentenced for 11-year 'pill mill' scheme

The shooting left the man in critical condition. The passenger was not hurt.

Police have not been able to discern a motive from the scene or identify a suspect. Authorities did recover evidence from the intersection.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is about this investigation is asked to call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or crime stoppers at 800 SPEAK UP.