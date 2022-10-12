Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning

The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old man dead on the scene. Police said they are still investigating but there is no threat to the public.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-483-9510 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP.