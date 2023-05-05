Ypsilanti Running Company closing this summer

article

Ypsilanti Running Company is closing this summer, the fitness store announced.

The store on Michigan Avenue will close June 30.

Owners Mike and Allison Nix said in an announcement that they have chosen to close the shop because they are unable to both sustain the business and raise their children.

The closure comes after nearly a decade of offering personalized running advice and gear in Ypsilanti.

"Words cannot express the gratitude we have for the Ypsilanti community," they wrote. "You have embraced our little shop with so much support - we will never forget you or what you've given us."