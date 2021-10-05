Ypsilanti Township crematorium owner accused of improperly disposing of bodies

The owner of a crematorium in Ypsilanti Township is facing charges for allegedly improperly disposing of bodies.

O’Neil Swanson owns Tri-County Crematorium. He is charged with improper disposal of dead bodies.

Swanson is charged as a second habitual offender.

Earlier this year, the business was ordered by the state to close because it was operating without a license.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel began investigating the crematorium after the state's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs received complaints.

According to the state, an anonymous complaint had been received about heavy smoke coming from the crematory chimney. The complaint also said that deceased individuals were not being properly stored before their cremations and that bodily fluids were leaking on the floor. These complaints were confirmed by LARA.

Swanson was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 14.

"The allegations against Mr. Swanson are incredibly disturbing, and my heart breaks for those who trusted him to care for their deceased loved ones," Nessel said. "We are committed to ensuring there is criminal accountability in this case."