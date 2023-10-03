Ypsilanti's Go! Ice Cream closing after 10 years

article

Go! Ice Cream in Ypsilanti is closing indefinitely this month, the shop's owner announced in a heartfelt Facebook post Monday.

The last day will be Oct. 15.

Owner Rob Hess said in his emotional closure post that he had been operating "at breakeven or at a loss for 10 years," something he can no longer sustain without cutting corners or paying workers less. On top of this, he said he piled on about $100,000 trying to keep the shop running during the Covid pandemic.

"While so much in me wants to just keep going and keep spreading the gospel of deliciousness, I just simply can't put myself at any more risk," he said.

Hess said he also needs a break to catch up on his life.

"I don't know if Go will come back, but I am pretty sure I am not done making ice cream," he said.

Hess also encouraged people to support other Ypsilanti small businesses.

Go will be open from 12-9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays in the final weeks.

The ice cream shop is at 10 N Washington St.

