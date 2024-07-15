'It has been beautiful': Ypsilanti's Stone & Spoon store closing soon

article

Ypsilanti's cozy downtown gift shop Stone & Spoon is closing soon, owner Jen Eastridge announced last week.

Eastridge shared the news on a live social media video on Friday. Sept. 1 will be the last day for the store as well as the attached art gallery, which featured rotating creations.

"Thank you for showing up, not just now, not just today, but over the last number of years," Eastridge said. "Y'all have shown up and that has made this amazing."

The store featuring gifts, home decor, soap refills, and more opened in November 2020 in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

Late last year, Eastridge's other business, Unicorn Feed & Supply, moved out of its downtown storefront and to an online-only format. Eastridge said both the Unicorn Feed building and the Stone & Spoon building are now listed for sale.

"It's been a tough ride over the last four years," Eastridge said. "I am really tired of fretting over being able to make payroll, let alone pay taxes and SBA loans, and all these other things."

Though making the choice to close Stone & Spoon has been emotional, she said closing is the right choice as she focuses on both her mental and physical health.

"I'm moving into this with joy and gratitude," Eastridge said. "It has been difficult, but it has been beautiful."

In addition to being a store and an art gallery, Stone & Spoon is an event space. All planned events are still on before the September closure.