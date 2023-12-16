Zero Fare Pilot program to cover fares for 2024 on Detroit People Mover

article

In an effort to increase usage of the Detroit People Mover, a new pilot program will cover fares for riders starting in 2024.

The program will last at least one year, with efforts to possibly make it permanent.

The Zero Fare Pilot program was recently approved by the Detroit Transportation Corporation’s Board of Directors and will begin Jan. 2.

"Based on passenger feedback and our analysis, the current fare system is one of the leading barriers for convenient use," DTC general manager Robert Cramer said. "The equipment is all original to the People Mover with no electronic options – accepting only coins, tokens, or magnetic-striped passes purchased in advance. Maintaining and finding parts for fare gate repairs is a growing challenge as well."

The new program is hoping to increase ridership by 50 percent for the year.

Replacing the "outdated" People Mover fare collection system would cost an estimated $5 million. Such an investment would not be necessary if the Zero Fare Pilot results in long-term implementation, according to Cramer, who believes the free fares would boost People Mover ridership with large crowds expected downtown in 2024.

"With the number of major downtown activities next year, including the NFL Draft, the Zero Fare Pilot will provide Detroit residents, workers, and visitors with more access to these events, as well as to services and connecting transit trips - all at no cost."

DTC intends to offset the direct rider fare revenues through sponsorship, without a negative impact on the organization’s budget over the pilot period; sponsor support will be announced at a later date.

People Mover ridership has nearly doubled from 2022, but at approximately 672,000, it is 42 percent of pre-pandemic levels.