Ziebart offering free first responder vehicle wipe downs

In another instance of the community pitching in to aid in the fight against COVID-19, Zierbart is offering free wipedowns of highly touched areas in first responder vehicles.

First responders can visit Ziebart stores in Utica and Sterling Heights for a detailed anti-bacterial wipe down on high traffic/touched areas such as door handles and steering wheels.

In an effort to ensure it’s a zero-contact service, the first responders can wait outside their vehicle while Ziebart technicians wipe them down.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

