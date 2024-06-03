Her first license and her first prom; her high school graduation and starting a career and a family. Those were some of the experiences that Zion Foster's mom told the court Monday morning that her daughter would not have after she disappeared two years ago.

The focus of her words were directed at Jaylin Brazier, Foster's cousin and the man sentenced to decades in prison for her death.

"I have five kids now, instead of six," said Ciera Milton over Zoom with tears in her eyes.

"She was my firstborn, my best friend, and he stole from me - my baby," she said. "We don't get to laugh and joke with her. We don't get to sing with her, we don't get to play with her."

Brazier was sentenced to up to 100 years in prison after a jury convicted him of second degree murder and tampering with evidence. It's the only justice that Milton would get while mourning the loss of her daughter.

"We just want to have justice. It won't bring her back, but at least it will be known that you cannot do the things that he's done and get away with it," she told the court.

Foster was just 17 years old when she went missing. Brazier admitted to smoking weed with her the day she went missing, before saying she died. He then panicked and threw her body in a dumpster.

That's the account he gave police - and the story he maintained up until his day in court.

Foster's body was never found, despite an exhaustive search at a local landfill that lasted weeks.

While prosecuting Brazier, attorneys argued the victim had rejected his sexual advances. After Brazier killed her, they argued he lied and tried to cover up the crime.

In court, Brazier didn't fess up to the crime. He told the court he was remorseful.

"Zion was not in any way violated. Was not hurt at all," he said.

But the judge didn't buy it.

"This case illustrates that defendant has no concern for anyone other than himself, including his closest family members," said Judge Donald Knapp.