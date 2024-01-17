2024 NFL Draft in Detroit preview: Roger Goodell, others to discuss plans and what draft means for city

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico will visit Detroit on Wednesday to discuss what the 2024 draft means for the city.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Watch it live above.

The draft will take place April 25-27.

Goodell and Tirico will be joined by Detroit leaders at "The Pregrame Huddle," Visit Detroit's annual partnership meeting.

Claude Molinari, the Visit Detroit President and CEO; Alexis Wiley, Moments Strategies Founder and CEO; Rod Wood, the Detroit Lions President and CEO, and Kai Bowman, the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance COO, will also attend the meeting. They will share what to expect during the event, along with how partners can get involved.

The three-day event has become a massive opportunity for cities to capitalize on the NFL's popularity and is expected to attract millions of fans to the city.

As part of the event, the NFL Draft experience will give fans an opportunity to take part in games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.