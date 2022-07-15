University of Michigan athletes, Army National Guard partner for NIL recruiting campaign

University of Michigan athletes will help reach potential new soldiers as part of a new name, image, and likeness (NIL) campaign with the Army National Guard.

The 120 athletes selected by the MIARNG will share messaging with people in the 17-24 age range who may be interested in joining the Guard.

Soldiers in the National Guard serve in the military part-time. They have duel purpose that includes stateside and overseas missions. Guard members may be called on during natural disasters, such as flooding, or civil disturbances, such as riots.

"The Michigan Army National Guard steps up and serves Michigan communities every day," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "Joining the Guard is a great way to kickstart your career and embark on pathways to higher education, skills training and good paying jobs."

Whitmer passed legislation in 2020 that allows college athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, making a partnership like the Guard and U of M one possible.

I am grateful for the collaboration between these student-athletes and the Michigan National Guard to highlight the Guard’s excellent career options – a partnership made possible by the NIL legislation I signed in 2020. As a Spartan mom with two Wolverine daughters, today I am proud to join the UofM student-athletes on Team Michigan. Go Blue and go Guard," she said.

The athletes and Guard members kicked off the recruiting campaign Friday with an event in Grand Ledge. The event provided athletes the chance to ride in military helicopters, see equipment the soldiers use, meet some soldiers, and more.