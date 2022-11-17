Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns could be moved to Detroit due to forecasted 4 feet of snow

article

The Detroit Lions are out of town this weekend - but that could prove to be great luck for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns as upstate New York could get 4 to 6 feet of lake effect snow this weekend.

It's not uncommon for the Bills to play in the snow - that's kinda what happens when you play an outdoor sport just feet from one of the Great Lakes - but this could be historic. New York's governor has already declared a State of Emergency and the snow started Thursday morning.

It's not supposed to stop for several days.

RELATED: Buffalo expected to be buried by 3 feet of snow

"Parts of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are about to get their first snowstorm of the season, which means we need everyone in these impacted regions to be ready for dangerous travel conditions," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

So what does that mean for the NFL game? Well, it could be played in Detroit.

ESPN reporter Dan Graziano said that the NFL is watching the system and could decide the move the game as late as Friday. Graziano said Ford Field is a sensible location.

This idea has been confirmed by sources to Cleveland.com who said that Ford Field - where the Lions host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day - has been speculated as one of multiple landing sites for the game.

This isn't a new concept. Eight years ago, a massive snowstorm landed in Buffalo, forcing the game between the Bills and Jets in 2014 to be moved to Ford Field on a Monday night.