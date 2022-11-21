Catch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at DCFC's City Clubhouse in Detroit

Detroit City Football Club is hosting watch parties for most 2022 FIFA World Cup games at the City Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse, which is inside the Fieldhouse on Lafayette, will have food and drinks for sale during the games.

More: How to watch the World Cup in Detroit

Though most games will be shown, a big event is the United States vs. England game that will be shown on a theater-sized screen on Friday, Nov. 25. You can bring a lawn chair and watch the match from the turf field. A $5 Freedom House Detroit donation is encouraged.

At all events, donations for Freedom House will be taken. The organization helps people seeking refuge in the U.S. Donors can select a team, and the team with the most donations will be the theme for the World Cup Final watch party.

Can't make it to the watch parties? Donate here.

"The World Cup brings the nations of the world together in exciting and memorable ways, but a long and tragic path of human rights abuses got us to this tournament," said Sean Mann, the CEO of Detroit City FC. "However, most people will forget about the worst aspects of our sport once that first ball is kicked. DCFC strives to foster the passion surrounding our sport while using our platform to support those doing good in our community. It’s always been an honor to work with Freedom House Detroit, and we look forward to using this opportunity to support their efforts to aid asylum seekers looking to start a new life in our community."

The Fieldhouse is at 3401 E. Lafayette in Detroit.

Looking for other places to watch the World Cup in Metro Detroit? Check our guide here.

DCFC World Cup schedule

Monday, Nov. 21:

Senegal v Netherlands – 11 a.m.

USA v Wales – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Mexico v Poland – 11 a.m.

France v Australia – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

Spain v Costa Rica – 11 a.m.

Belgium v Canada – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25:

Netherlands v Ecuador – 11 a.m.

USA v England – 2 p.m. – WATCH PARTY ON THE BIG SCREEN

Saturday, Nov. 26:

Poland v Saudi Arabia – 8 a.m.

France v Denmark – 11 a.m.

Argentina v Mexico – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27:

Belgium v Morocco – 8 a.m.

Croatia v Canada – 11 a.m.

Spain v Germany – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28:

Brazil v Switzerland – 11 a.m.

Portugal v Uruguay -2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

Netherlands v Qatar – 10 a.m.

Ecuador v Senegal – 10 a.m.

Wales v England – 2 p.m.

Iran v USA -2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

Tunisia v France – 10 a.m.

Australia v Denmark – 10 a.m.

Poland v Argentina – 2 p.m.

Saudi Arabia v Mexico – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1:

Croatia v Belgium – 10 a.m.

Canada v Morocco – 10 a.m.

Spain v Japan – 2 p.m.

Costa Rica v Germany – 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2:

South Korea v Portugal – 10 a.m.

Ghana v Uruguay – 10 a.m.

Cameroon v Brazil – 2 p.m.

Serbia v Switzerland – 2 p.m.